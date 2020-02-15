Police in Delaware arrest suspect in deadly home invasion

Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Maryland man during a home invasion in Delaware more than a year ago.

DOVER, Del. — Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Maryland man during a home invasion in Delaware more than a year ago.

The Delaware State Police said in a news release that 25-year-old Cahlil Simmons was arrested Friday on a first-degree murder charge in the January 2019 killing of 30-year-old Jesse Stanford, of Cambridge, Maryland, at a mobile home in Dover.

Simmons, a resident of Felton, Delaware, was jailed at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution near Wilmington.

He also is charged with first-degree attempted robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and first-degree conspiracy.

