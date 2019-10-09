Maryland first lady to serve meals as part of Day of Service

Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan will help serve meals to cancer patients as part of the Day to Serve Maryland Initiative.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan will help serve meals to cancer patients as part of the Day to Serve Maryland Initiative.

Hogan is scheduled to join state employees from the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives to prepare, cook and serve a Korean dinner at Ulman House in Baltimore on Wednesday.

Ulman House offers free housing to young adult cancer patients and their caregivers.

Gov. Larry Hogan issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 11 through Oct. 10 as Day to Serve month in Maryland.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.