Single tickets for ‘Hamilton’ in Virginia on sale next week

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Single-ticket sales for local runs of the blockbuster musical “Hamilton” in Richmond and Norfolk go on sale next week.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Virginian-Pilot report the tickets will become available Sept. 27.

In Richmond, performances will take place Nov. 19 through Dec. 8 at the Altria Theater. The Norfolk show will run Dec. 10-29 at Chrysler Hall.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical about U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton debuted on Broadway in 2015.

