Home » Local News » Los Angeles Dodgers clinch…

Los Angeles Dodgers clinch 7th straight NL West title, 1st team in playoffs this season

The Associated Press

September 10, 2019, 9:52 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers clinch 7th straight NL West title, 1st team in playoffs this season.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News National News Sports Washington, DC Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up