Bald eagles to be released after being nursed back to health

Bald eagle No. 19-1013 will be released from the Wildlife Center of Virginia on Friday, Aug. 23. It was admitted to the center on May 19. It had fallen from its nest. (Courtesy Wildlife Center of Virginia) Bald Eagle No. 19-1573 will be released from the Wildlife Center of Virginia on Friday, Aug. 23. The bird was admitted to the center on June 13, when it was found with a sticky substance on its feathers and unable to fly. (Courtesy Wildlife Center of Virginia ) Bald Eagle No. 19-1678 will be released from the Wildlife Center of Virginia on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The eagle was admitted to the center on June 17 after someone saw it on the ground. It was very thin, covered in feather lice and had a significantly low heart rate. (Courtesy Wildlife Center of Virginia )

POQUOSON, Va. (AP) — The Wildlife Center of Virginia plans to release three bald eagles into the wild this week after they were nursed back to health.

The first eagle is a juvenile bird spotted on the ground in Poquoson in June. Veterinary staff treated the hatch-year bird for anemia, dehydration, parasites and a low heart rate. The bird will be released Wednesday at South Lawson Park in Poquoson.

On Friday, two bald eagles will be released at Mutton Hunk Fen Natural Area Preserve in Accomack County.

One of the eagles was admitted in May after it was seen standing on a woodpile near a campground in Horntown and seemed unable to fly.

The second eagle was found in June eating in a ditch near a poultry processing plant and was unable to fly.

