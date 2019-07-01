202
Owner of stolen Md. cow accused of threatening Va. sanctuary owner

By The Associated Press July 1, 2019 7:17 am 07/01/2019 07:17am
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Maryland farmer whose cow was stolen and brought to an animal sanctuary in Virginia is now accused of threatening the sanctuary’s owner.

WJZ-TV reports “Life with Pigs” owner Ryan Phillips has filed a criminal complaint against 57-year-old Anthony Scott Braglio for “profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways or by other means.” The allegation stems from a phone call that Phillips secretly recorded after Baltimore County, Maryland, police recovered the stolen calf in May.

Phillips and others have accused Braglio Farms of neglecting the calf; Baltimore County investigated and found no such evidence.

Two women are charged with stealing the cow. Now James City County police say the commonwealth’s attorney is reviewing Phillips’ complaint against Braglio.

