Clarification: Virginia Beach Shooting-Silencers story

Virginia is among 42 states that allow residents to purchase and possess suppressors, though some cities and towns — including Virginia Beach — prohibit them.

In stories that ran May 31 and June 2, The Associated Press reported that the city of Virginia Beach prohibits the sale and possession of suppressors. The stories should have made clear that although the devices themselves are not prohibited in the city, it is illegal to carry a loaded firearm that can accommodate a silencer unless the person has a concealed carry permit.

