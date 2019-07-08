Home » Local News » Clarification: Virginia Beach Shooting-Silencers story

Clarification: Virginia Beach Shooting-Silencers story

The Associated Press

July 8, 2019, 1:15 PM

In stories that ran May 31 and June 2, The Associated Press reported that the city of Virginia Beach prohibits the sale and possession of suppressors. The stories should have made clear that although the devices themselves are not prohibited in the city, it is illegal to carry a loaded firearm that can accommodate a silencer unless the person has a concealed carry permit.

gun control shooting silencer virginia beach

