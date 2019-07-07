Home » Local News » 7 Virginia localities get…

7 Virginia localities get EPA grants for contaminated sites

The Associated Press

July 25, 2019, 4:52 AM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Seven Virginia communities are getting federal money to help assess and clean up abandoned, polluted commercial properties.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the $3.3 million in funding Wednesday.

EPA said in a news release that the Virginia communities are among 149 nationwide that will receive funding from the Brownfields grant program.

The recipients are: the town of Bluefield; the city of Danville; the LENOWISCO planning district in southwest Virginia; the city of Martinsville; the city of Richmond; the town of Vinton; and the city of Williamsburg.

