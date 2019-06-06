202
Home » Local News » Ugly Virginia primaries could…

Ugly Virginia primaries could hint at election trend in 2020

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 10:54 am 06/06/2019 10:54am
Share
FILE- This Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015 file photo shows Senate minority leader, Sen. Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax, gestures during debate on a bill during the Senate session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Saslaw is facing a primary challenger for the first time in 40 years. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s 2017 elections were an early warning signal that an anti-Trump blue wave was headed for the 2018 U.S. midterms. This year’s legislative elections could offer strong clues about national trends in 2020.

Primary elections are a few weeks away and both Republicans and Democrats are in the midst of ugly battles over their respective parties’ identities and values.

The Virginia Senate’s top Democrat said his opponent is telling voters “we need to get all of these old white men out of office” as an unusually high number of Democratic incumbents are being challenged by newcomers in the mold of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

On the Republican side, lingering resentment over last year’s vote to expand Medicaid is helping fuel unusually divisive primary contests.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Local News National News Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

WATCH: Capital Pride concert

Crowds at Capital Pride Fest and Concert weren’t intimidated by intermittent rain Sunday afternoon. The 44th Capital Pride celebration also marked the event that sparked pride celebrations — the 1969 Stonewall Riots. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!