Shooting of Montgomery Co. police officer in 2003 ruled homicide

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 7:38 pm 06/06/2019 07:38pm
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials say the death of a Maryland police officer who was shot during a 2003 traffic stop and left paralyzed below the chest was a homicide.

A statement from Montgomery County Police on Thursday said they were notified of the ruling in the death of Kyle Olinger by the state of Arizona. Olinger died on April 18. The department couldn’t be reached Thursday evening for additional details.

On Aug. 13, 2003, Olinger was on patrol in downtown Silver Spring when he stopped a car with three people inside. During that stop, one of the suspects shot Olinger in the neck.

Olinger’s assailant is serving life in prison plus 20 years. At the time of Olinger’s death, prosecutors were working to determine whether new charges would be filed in the case.

Topics:
kyle olinger Local News
