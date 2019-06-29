JetBlue to end twice-daily nonstops between Charleston, DC

202
By The Associated Press June 29, 2019 12:47 pm 06/29/2019 12:47pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — JetBlue Airways is ending its twice-daily nonstop service between Charleston and Washington, D.C. this fall.

The last flight is scheduled for Oct. 26.

The Post and Courier reports JetBlue launched twice-weekly service in 2014 to D.C., a year after touching down in Charleston with initial flights to New York and Boston.

Charleston airport CEO Paul Campbell says the loss should not affect the airport’s overall offerings too much. He says another airline will likely pick up the service if the demand is there. American Airlines flies nonstop four times a day between Charleston and Reagan National while United Airlines offers four daily uninterrupted flights to Washington Dulles.

JetBlue will continue flying from Charleston to Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Kennedy in New York.

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

