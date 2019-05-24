202
Home » Local News » TV series about abolitionist…

TV series about abolitionist John Brown to film in Virginia

By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 8:15 am 05/24/2019 08:15am
Share
John Brown, leader of the historic raid on the federal arsenal and armory at Harpers Ferry, Virginia, is seen in this 1857 picture. (AP Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new television series with Ethan Hawke starring as the fiery abolitionist John Brown is set to film in Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced Thursday that production of the eight-part series will start in central Virginia this summer. The show based on the novel “The Good Lord Bird” by best-selling author James McBride and is set to air on Showtime at a later date.

Brown led a raid in 1859 on a federal arsenal in Harpers Ferry, in what is now West Virginia, hoping to start an armed slave rebellion. The rebellion didn’t happen, and Brown was later hanged for treason.

Before the raid, Brown and a group of abolitionist settlers killed five pro-slavery settlers in Kansas in the Pottawatomie massacre.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Local News National News TV News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

13 most frequently asked retirement questions

If retirement is looming in your future, you may wonder about how exactly this next phase of your life will play out. Here are the answers to some of the most-asked questions.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!