202
Home » Local News » Mountain Valley to pay…

Mountain Valley to pay $266K for environment violations

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 7:12 am 05/15/2019 07:12am
Share

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and Mountain Valley Pipeline have agreed the latter will pay $266,000 for environmental violations dating back to April 2018.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the consent agreement dated April 19 was made public Tuesday.

MVP has received at least 20 notices of violations in several counties over the past year for issues including erosion and water contamination, which residents have expressed concern about since the pipeline’s inception. Many of the violations were reported by citizens.

The pipeline’s initial estimated cost of $3.7 billion has jumped up to $4.6 billion since it was approved. The 300-mile (483-kilometer) pipeline is also being built in Virginia and was expected to be completed by this winter. It’s unclear if it the project will be done by then.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Kelley Blue Book’s 10 coolest 2019 cars for around $20K

Ah, a new car. The roar of the engine is sweet music. The feel of the steering wheel is a friendly handshake. And the sudden hit to your bank account is a real tragedy. But it doesn't have to be that way. Here are the best cars to fit your budget.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!