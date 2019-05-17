202
Home » Local News » Maryland official urges divesting…

Maryland official urges divesting from Alabama over abortion

By The Associated Press May 17, 2019 5:55 am 05/17/2019 05:55am
2 Shares

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s comptroller says he’s urging the state’s pension system to divest itself from Alabama-based companies due to the state’s strictest-in-the-nation abortion ban.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Comptroller Peter Franchot said the law was “a malicious assault on the rights and protections of women everywhere.”

Franchot, a Democrat elected in a statewide vote, is the vice chairman of Maryland’s State Retirement and Pension System. He says he’s asking the system to undertake a review of all relationships the system has with businesses in Alabama.

He says that will include an inventory of assets that are invested in Alabama-based companies, as well as all investment managers, brokers and consultants that are headquartered, or have regional offices, in the state.

He’s also asking that no system employees travel to Alabama.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
abortion alabama Local News National News pension pension system peter franchot
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Ocean City beach guide 2019

Planning to vacation in Ocean City? Here's what you need to know about restaurants, upcoming events and where to stay in O.C. Check out WTOP's comprehensive guide to Ocean City.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!