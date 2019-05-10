202
Marine Corps says platoon commander killed in accident

By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 7:51 pm 05/10/2019 07:51pm
This undated photo released by the United States Marine Corps shows 1st Lt. Hugh C. McDowell from Washington. The Marine Corps says the 24-year-old platoon commander has died, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in a rollover accident during training in Southern California. (United States Marine Corps via AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Marine Corps says a 24-year-old platoon commander from the nation’s capital has died after being injured in a rollover accident involving a light armored vehicle during training at Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego.

Officials on Friday said 1st Lt. Hugh C. McDowell from Washington, D.C., died Thursday morning. Six other Marines were taken to a local hospital with injuries, but none was serious.

Officials are investigating.

McDowell joined the Marine Corps in May 2017. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

The Marine Corps said it was a “tragic accident and we are heartbroken at the loss of a member of our Marine Corps family.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

