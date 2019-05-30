GDIT, Leidos among those on $49M AI contract for HHS

General Dynamics IT, Leidos Holdings Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. and a spate of other D.C.-area technology contractors secured spots on a $49 million deal announced Thursday to supply a Department of Health and Human Services office with artificial intelligence, automation and other emerging technologies to streamline its operations.

The Intelligent Automation/Artificial Intelligence (IAAI) solutions, services and products contract is a five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract designed to provide the department’s Program Support Center with a range of next-generation technologies to pilot, test and implement across a range of shared services functions to help drive more efficiency.

The PSC is a shared-services provider that covers administrative operations, financial management and procurement, occupational health and real estate and logistics services across both the department and 23 other agencies on a competitive fee-for-service basis.

GDIT first announced…