GDIT, Leidos among those on $49M AI contract for HHS

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 30, 2019 6:25 pm 05/30/2019 06:25pm
General Dynamics IT, Leidos Holdings Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. and a spate of other D.C.-area technology contractors secured spots on a $49 million deal announced Thursday to supply a Department of Health and Human Services office with artificial intelligence, automation and other emerging technologies to streamline its operations. 

The Intelligent Automation/Artificial Intelligence (IAAI) solutions, services and products contract is a five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract designed to provide the department’s Program Support Center with a range of next-generation technologies to pilot, test and implement across a range of shared services functions to help drive more efficiency. 

The PSC is a shared-services provider that covers administrative operations, financial management and procurement, occupational health and real estate and logistics services across both the department and 23 other agencies on a competitive fee-for-service basis. 

