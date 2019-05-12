202
Date set for trial in death of Delaware school custodian

By The Associated Press May 12, 2019 11:31 am 05/12/2019 11:31am
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The trial of a man charged with murder in the death of a custodian at a Delaware elementary school is scheduled to begin later this month.

The Delaware State News reports the trial of 54-year-old Rodney West of Dover is scheduled to begin May 28. West is charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Derrick Combs at Towne Point Elementary School.

Police say Combs was killed as he left work about 10 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2018.

U.S. marshals found West in Montgomery County, Maryland, and he was extradited to Delaware. He’s being held by the Delaware Department of Correction on a $408,000 bond.

Charges include first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Attorney Joseph Hurley represents West.

Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

