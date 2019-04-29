202
Maryland man accused of plotting IS-inspired attack pleads not guilty

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 12:52 pm 04/29/2019 12:52pm
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2016, file photo, children play on J. Seward Johnson's sculpture, "The Awakening," along the Potomac River waterfront at National Harbor, Md. Federal prosecutors say a man inspired by the Islamic State group stole a U-Haul truck with plans to drive it into a crowd at National Harbor, a convention and tourist destination just outside the nation's capital. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man accused of planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at a shopping and entertainment complex near Washington, D.C., has pleaded not guilty to a federal criminal charge.

Rondell Henry was arraigned Monday on one count of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle. He was indicted April 10 on the charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The 28-year-old Germantown resident hasn’t been charged with any terrorism-related offenses since police officers arrested him March 28. He remains detained in federal custody.

Authorities say Henry stole a U-Haul van in Virginia and intended to use it to carry out a terrorist attack last month at the National Harbor, a popular waterfront destination just outside the nation’s capital.

