Maryland man accused of plotting IS-inspired attack pleads not guilty

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man accused of planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at a shopping and entertainment complex near Washington, D.C., has pleaded not guilty to a federal criminal charge.

Rondell Henry was arraigned Monday on one count of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle. He was indicted April 10 on the charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The 28-year-old Germantown resident hasn’t been charged with any terrorism-related offenses since police officers arrested him March 28. He remains detained in federal custody.

Authorities say Henry stole a U-Haul van in Virginia and intended to use it to carry out a terrorist attack last month at the National Harbor, a popular waterfront destination just outside the nation’s capital.

