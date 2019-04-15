202
Home » Local News » Man arrested in Md.…

Man arrested in Md. for wife’s killing extradited to South Carolina

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 3:45 pm 04/15/2019 03:45pm
Share

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of killing his wife has been extradited to South Carolina after his arrest in Maryland.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets that 41-year-old Adrian McClintock was booked into jail Sunday on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Bobo says U.S. Marshals had arrested McClintock this month outside a convenience store in the Baltimore area.

Authorities say McClintock’s wife, 37-year-old Temisha Collier, was fatally shot in June. She was found dead in the doorway of her home.

Bobo says McClintock confessed to the crimes during an interview the day after he was captured near Baltimore. He is held in Spartanburg County without bond.

It is unclear if McClintock has a lawyer who could comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
adrian mcclintock Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News murder National News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Easter recipes

Here are several recipes — for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert — to make your holiday meal memorable.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!