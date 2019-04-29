202
Home » Local News » Job post seeking 'preferably…

Job post seeking ‘preferably Caucasian’ applicants removed

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 4:22 pm 04/29/2019 04:22pm
Share

STERLING, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia tech staffing company has apologized after an online job posting sought “preferably Caucasian” applicants.

Cynet Systems in Sterling, Virginia, removed the post and issued an apology Sunday on Twitter. The company said the individuals involved have been fired and the job post “does not reflect our core values of inclusivity & equality.”

The help wanted ad, posted in LinkedIn and other sites, included a bullet point under “Job Description” seeking a candidate who is “Preferably Caucasian who has good technical background.”

A Cynet statement issued Monday said the company has a longstanding policy of turning down clients requesting candidates of a specific race or gender.

A LinkedIn spokeswoman said the ad was taken down as soon as it was discovered and that such postings are highly unusual.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance cynet systems Local News National News Social Media News Tech News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Report card: Redskins 2019 NFL Draft

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork assigns the Redskins a letter grade for each of the team's picks.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!