Former FBI fugitive caught in Md. pleads not guilty in fiancee’s stragulation

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 3:11 pm 04/15/2019 03:11pm
Lamont Stephenson, 43, was arrested Thursday in Prince George's County, local and federal law enforcement sources confirmed to WTOP. (WTOP composite via FBI, WTOP file photo)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man who was on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list when he was captured last month has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the 2014 strangulation of his fiancee in New Jersey.

Lamont Stephenson entered his plea Monday during a brief hearing where he was represented by a public defender. He will remain jailed until his trial, which hasn’t been scheduled.

Stephenson is charged in the death of Olga DeJesus. Her body was found inside her Newark apartment. He was placed on the FBI’s Top 10 list in October 2018 and was captured in Maryland on March 7.

Stephenson was in a truck when Prince George’s County police approached him while investigating a suspicious person call. He told the officers he was homeless but later said he was a wanted man.

