Ex-water plant owner admits discharging sewage into Potomac

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 7:40 am 04/04/2019 07:40am
View across Potomac River from Loudoun County toward Montgomery County. Authorities say the former owner of a West Virginia water treatment plant failed to maintain the plant, leading to untreated sewage discharging into the North Branch of the Potomac River. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The former owner of a West Virginia water treatment plant has admitted to discharging untreated sewage into the Potomac River.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced that Timothy Peer has admitted to violating the Clean Water Act.

The 55-year-old Peer was the owner of the Mountainaire Village Utility plant near Ridgeley, West Virginia.

Authorities say he failed to maintain the plant, leading to untreated sewage discharging into the North Branch of the Potomac River. He also admitted to falsely reporting wastewater tests.

Peer pleaded guilty to a count of violating permit conditions and a count of making false statement on discharge monitoring reports. He faces up to five years in prison as well as various fines.

His attorney declined to comment.

