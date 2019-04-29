202
DeVos presents Teacher of the Year award on behalf of Trump

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 6:03 pm 04/29/2019 06:03pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has presented the National Teacher of the Year award to a Virginia educator who teaches at a juvenile detention center.

DeVos on Monday honored Rodney Robinson and the state Teacher of the Year winners at a White House ceremony. Robinson teaches at a school inside the Richmond Juvenile Detention Center.

The teaching award has been given since 1952 and is traditionally presented by the president. DeVos presented it Monday, but an Education Department spokeswoman says Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with award winners in the Oval Office.

Members of the press were barred from the ceremony.

Trump gave the award in 2017 and 2018. Last year’s winner gave Trump letters from refugees talking about what coming to the U.S. meant to them.

