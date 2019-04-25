202
Acting Defense Secretary Shanahan to speak at Naval Academy

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 2:03 pm 04/25/2019 02:03pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony next month.

The academy announced Thursday that Shanahan will address the graduating class in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 24.

Shanahan is a former executive at Boeing, where he worked for more than three decades. He served as the Pentagon’s No. 2 official since July 2017 until he was appointed the acting secretary in January.

Shanahan served as a regent at the University of Washington for more than five years.

About 1,000 midshipmen will be commissioned as either Navy ensigns or 2nd lieutenants in the Marines.

