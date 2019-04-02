202
2 Maryland residents sentenced in WVa heroin deaths

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 4:45 pm 04/23/2019 04:45pm
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in federal prison for providing heroin that resulted in the May 2016 deaths of two West Virginia men.

Twenty-six-year-old Kelvin Johnson was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Martinsburg.

Police have said 18-year-old Jorge Armando Mercado-Medrano of Falling Waters died of an overdose at his home, and 22-year-old Joel Michael Custer of Augusta died a few hours after using heroin at a Bunker Hill strip club.

A co-defendant, 25-year-old Sykebia Stewart of Dundalk, Maryland, was sentenced to more than 24 years for aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin to Mercado-Medrano, who died several days after graduating from high school.

