Virginia detective accused of stalking, stealing from woman

By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 9:21 am 03/28/2019 09:21am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A police detective in Virginia is accused of stalking a woman.

Citing a Norfolk police release, news outlets report 50-year-old Francis Bodner was arrested Wednesday, a day after the woman told police he stole her property and was stalking her.

Bodner is charged with stalking, possession of stolen property and computer trespassing. His bail was set at $1,000, and he’s since been released.

Bodner has been with Norfolk police since 2005. He’s been relieved of his duties pending an internal investigation and the outcome of a criminal trial.

No other details have been released.

Topics:
francis bodner Local News stalking Virginia
