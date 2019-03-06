202
The Latest: US journalist reported freed in Venezuela

By The Associated Press March 6, 2019 8:06 pm 03/06/2019 08:06pm
In this June 2018, selfie provided by Sherry Weddle, her son and journalist Cody Weddle and herself pose for a photo during a vacation in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic. Cody was seized by security forces at his apartment in Caracas, Venezuela, early Wednesday, March 6,2019, amid Venezuela's escalating political turmoil, lawyers and press freedom groups said. (Courtesy Sherry Weddle via AP)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The latest on the detention of a U.S. journalist by Venezuela security forces (all times local):

9:05 p.m.

Executives at a Miami TV station say their correspondent based in Venezuela has been freed from custody hours after security forces seized him at his apartment.

ABC affiliate Local 10 News reported Wednesday that freelance journalist Cody Weddle was at the airport outside Caracas waiting for a flight to the United States.

Weddle’s detention came the same day that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered the expulsion of Germany’s ambassador after the envoy expressed support for Guaido.

Virginia-born Weddle has worked as a journalist in Venezuela for more than four years. It’s unclear why officials detained him.

Senior Venezuelan officials would not comment on the case.

4:45 p.m.

Lawyers and press freedom groups say Venezuelan security forces have seized a U.S. journalist at his apartment amid the country’s escalating political turmoil.

Neighbors say a squad of five men dressed in black uniforms and carrying a written order demanded entry into the Caracas apartment building of journalist Cody Weddle on Wednesday morning. They say the officers emerged two hours later with the Virginia-born Weddle carrying a large suitcase and equipment bag.

The U.S. State Department says it is aware of a missing journalist and warns President Nicolas Maduro’s government that the world is watching.

Topics:
