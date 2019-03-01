Tesla shutting stores in favor of online sales. Greater Washington has three.

Tesla announced Thursday it will wind down its brick-and-mortar stores worldwide in order to offer its Model 3 for $35,000 “while remaining financially stable.”

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced Thursday it will wind down brick-and-mortar stores worldwide in order to offer its Model 3 for $35,000 “while remaining financially stable.”

Elon Musk’s Tesla will move all sales online, “combined with other ongoing cost efficiencies,” to reduce all vehicle prices by 6 percent on average, it said in a release. Greater Washington is home to three Tesla stores: At CityCenterDC, on Tyco Road in Tysons and at the Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. It is unclear which of the three, if any, will shutter, or if they may remain open as showrooms — minus live sales.

Tesla also maintains a gallery at Tysons Corner Center and a service center in Rockville.

“Over the next few months, we will be winding down many of our stores, with a small number of stores in high-traffic locations remaining as galleries, showcases and Tesla information centers,” Tesla said. “The important thing for customers in the United States to understand is that, with online…