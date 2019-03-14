202
Sephora opening two new D.C. stores, and one in Alexandria

March 14, 2019
Cosmetics retailer Sephora has a whopping three new stores planned for Greater Washington. 

The San Francisco-based U.S. arm of the French company announced Monday that it was opening 35 new stores in 2019, listing among them stores on 14th Street NW and Connecticut Avenue NW in D.C. and one in Alexandria. 

While the company didn’t identify exactly where those stores would be located, we’ve managed to suss out two of them. 

The 14th Street store will be located in the redeveloped Whitman-Walker Health System building at 14th and R streets NW, according to sign and awning permits for Sephora that have have been applied for at 1701 14th St. NW. 

The Connecticut Avenue store is going into Washington Square at 1050 Connecticut, according to a tenant layout permit applied for at that building. That location will be 5,940 square feet. 

Sephora makes sense as a tenant at the Whitman-Walker project, which has been deemed Liz for longtime patron Elizabeth Taylor. The health organization…

