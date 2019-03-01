202
Home » Local News » Police investigate 'blatantly racist'…

Police investigate ‘blatantly racist’ tweets tied to officer

By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 2:15 pm 03/01/2019 02:15pm
Share

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating an officer who’s linked to tweets that an advocacy group calls “blatantly racist.”

Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson told The Catonsville Times on Wednesday that the department was conducting an administrative investigation regarding Sgt. Ted Waga.

Last month, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said police were investigating an account tied to “hateful” tweets. Posts on a once-public Twitter account with the handle @TedWaga included homophobic slurs and calls for “modern day crusades.”

Vinson says Waga worked at the Cockeysville precinct. He said he couldn’t verify whether Waga was on active duty because it’s part of his confidential personnel record.

The Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 4 didn’t respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment. The report didn’t include comment from Waga.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News Social Media News Tech News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best superhero movies

The new "Captain Marvel" movie opens Friday. But where will it rank in the superhero flicks of all time? From Batman to Black Panther, WTOP's Jason Fraley counts down the best superhero films.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!