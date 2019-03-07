202
Man dead in W.Va. gunfight was wanted in Va. police shooting

By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 4:58 pm 03/07/2019 04:58pm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say the man who died after trading gunfire with the U.S. Marshals Service near West Virginia University is the same person who was wanted for shooting a police officer in Virginia last month.

The Morgantown Police Department on Thursday said Donquale Gray fired at marshals as he attempted to flee from them during a pursuit near the college Wednesday. At least one marshal shot back, and Gray was found dead at the scene.

Police say the 25-year-old Gray shot a Bluefield, Virginia, police officer during a Feb. 16 traffic stop. Officers returned fire and the car was found abandoned hours later in West Virginia. The officer who was shot was reported to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Autopsy results for Gray are pending.

