Man arrested for projecting equality phrase on DC building

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 9:01 am 03/15/2019 09:01am
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, police in the nation’s capital have arrested and criminally charged a member of a local activist group for projecting a phrase onto a famous District facade near the U.S. Capitol.

The Washington Post reports 30-year-old Robby Diesu was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor Wednesday night after projecting “discrimination is wrong” on the Rayburn House Office Building. U.S. Capitol police spokeswoman Eva Malecki says his charge relates to demonstrating in a prohibited area.

She says the activist unlawfully demonstrated on Capitol Grounds with the project, citing District code and traffic regulations. She declined to identify the activist. The artist who organizes the projection protests, Robin Bell, provided a copy of the citation to the newspaper and said Diesu works for D.C. Action Lab, a local advocacy group.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Local News
