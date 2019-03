By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rebuke of Trump, parents of Otto Warmbier say ‘evil regime’ in North Korea is responsible for his death.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rebuke of Trump, parents of Otto Warmbier say ‘evil regime’ in North Korea is responsible for his death.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.