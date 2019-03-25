202
Home » Local News » Grocery employees union demands…

Grocery employees union demands answers from Shoppers

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 25, 2019 5:00 am 03/25/2019 05:00am
3 Shares

Unionized employees of D.C.-area Shoppers grocery stores are demanding that the chain’s Providence, Rhode Island, parent company communicate with them about impending store closures. 

The ownership of Shoppers, which until October was Minnesota-based Supervalu, has been saying for the past two years that it wanted to divest its retail businesses to focus on wholesale. But the pace of those divestitures has quickened under the company’s new owner, United Natural Foods Inc., which bought Supervalu last fall for its wholesale business. 

UNFI CEO Steve Spinner said on a March 6 earnings call that he is confident the sale of the Shoppers stores will be complete “in the coming months.”

Shoppers employees, meanwhile, have not been kept in the loop about what that could mean for their jobs, according to the union that represents them, United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 400. 

Local 400 Vice President Mark Federici wrote to Spinner Thursday looking for information and…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News grocery stores Local News shoppers food warehouse supermarkets Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!