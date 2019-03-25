Grocery employees union demands answers from Shoppers

Unionized employees of D.C.-area Shoppers grocery stores are demanding that the chain’s parent company communicate with them about impending store closures.

Unionized employees of D.C.-area Shoppers grocery stores are demanding that the chain’s Providence, Rhode Island, parent company communicate with them about impending store closures.

The ownership of Shoppers, which until October was Minnesota-based Supervalu, has been saying for the past two years that it wanted to divest its retail businesses to focus on wholesale. But the pace of those divestitures has quickened under the company’s new owner, United Natural Foods Inc., which bought Supervalu last fall for its wholesale business.

UNFI CEO Steve Spinner said on a March 6 earnings call that he is confident the sale of the Shoppers stores will be complete “in the coming months.”

Shoppers employees, meanwhile, have not been kept in the loop about what that could mean for their jobs, according to the union that represents them, United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 400.

Local 400 Vice President Mark Federici wrote to Spinner Thursday looking for information and…