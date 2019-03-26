202
Ellison, other AGs support Liberians wanting to stay in US

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 3:57 pm 03/26/2019 03:57pm
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Attorney General-elect Keith Ellison speaks during the election night event in St. Paul, Minn. Ellison is helping lead a coalition of attorneys general in supporting Liberians fighting to stay in the U.S. Ellison and the other attorneys general filed a brief Monday, March 25, 2019 supporting Liberian immigrants in a lawsuit over President Donald Trump's decision to end a humanitarian program that allows them to live and work in the U.S. Minnesota has one of the largest populations of Liberians in the country. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is helping lead a coalition of attorneys general in supporting Liberians fighting to stay in the U.S.

Ellison and the other attorneys general filed a brief Monday supporting Liberian immigrants in a lawsuit over President Donald Trump’s decision to end a humanitarian program that allows them to live and work in the U.S.

Ellison said in a statement that Liberians in Minnesota are “our co-workers, our neighbors, and our friends.”

Trump decided last March to end the Deferred Enforced Departure program that dates to 2007. The program protects about 4,000 Liberian immigrants who came from the African nation to escape environmental disasters and war.

Minnesota has one of the largest populations of Liberians in the country.

Besides Minnesota, the coalition includes attorneys general of Massachusetts, California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Virginia.

