202
Home » Local News » Delaware, Maryland praise transmission…

Delaware, Maryland praise transmission line cost decision

By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 6:23 pm 03/01/2019 06:23pm
Share

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The governors of Delaware and Maryland are praising a federal panel’s ruling in a dispute over planned cost allocations for a $278 million regional electric transmission line.

The Federal Regulatory Commission refused Thursday to grant a rehearing in the case sought by New Jersey officials and other parties.

The commission also adopted a cost-allocation method different from one initially chosen by regional grid operator PJM Interconnection.

As previously calculated, Delaware and Maryland utility customers would have funded more than 90 percent of the costs while receiving a fraction of the benefits. The adjusted allocation will reduce the Delmarva peninsula’s share to slightly more than 10 percent.

The project calls for building a 230-kilovolt line from the Artificial Island nuclear complex in southern New Jersey to Delaware to improve system reliability.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best superhero movies

The new "Captain Marvel" movie opens Friday. But where will it rank in the superhero flicks of all time? From Batman to Black Panther, WTOP's Jason Fraley counts down the best superhero films.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!