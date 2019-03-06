202
Home » Local News » Champion boxer accused of…

Champion boxer accused of assault at DC-area shopping mall

By The Associated Press March 6, 2019 9:23 am 03/06/2019 09:23am
Share
Gervonta Davis, left, punches Argentina's Jesus Cuellar during the second round of a WBA super featherweight championship boxing bout Saturday, April 21, 2018, in New York. Davis stopped Cuellar in the third round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — A Baltimore boxer who’s the World Boxing Association champion in the 130-pound (58.9-kilogram) category is accused of assaulting someone at a shopping mall near Washington.

News outlets report Fairfax County police announced Tuesday that a warrant had been issued for Gervonta Davis. Lt. John Lieb says the misdemeanor assault warrant is based on sworn testimony from the alleged victim in the Feb. 17 incident.

Lieb says police have made multiple attempts to contact the boxer by telephone, but haven’t received a response. Police say the 24-year-old started a confrontation and then assaulted the unidentified man near an ATM at Tysons Galleria.

A representative for Davis said he had no immediate comment, but the super featherweight addressed a TMZ Sports report about the incident by tweeting: “Lies lies lies.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
assault Baltimore, MD News crime fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News Gervonta Davis Local News National News Other Sports News Sports Virginia Washington, DC Sports
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Darcars Automotive scion’s Potomac home hits market for $6M

Tammy Darvish, daughter of John Darvish Sr., who founded Maryland-based Darcars Automotive Group car dealership chain, is selling her Potomac home for just shy of $6 million.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!