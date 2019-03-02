202
2 state troopers injured when patrol car is hit on DUI stop

By The Associated Press March 2, 2019 11:31 am 03/02/2019 11:31am
MAUZY, Va. (AP) — Two Virginia state troopers are recovering from injuries sustained after pulling over a suspected drunken driver on Interstate 81.

State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said one of the troopers, G.E. Peele, remains hospitalized Saturday with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening. The second trooper, S.D. McCurry, was treated for minor injuries at Rockingham Memorial Hospital.

Police say the troopers spotted a suspected drunken driver Friday afternoon on northbound I-81 in Rockingham County. During the course of the stop, a 2005 Saturn lost control and struck a 2001 Honda Accord. The Honda then struck the troopers’ patrol car.

The Saturn driver, 26-year-old Nicole Rudzik of Harrisonburg, was charged with reckless driving.

The driver initially pulled over, 45-year-old William Blackwell of Timberville, was arrested on a driving-under-the-influence charge.

