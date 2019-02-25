202
Home » Local News » Virginia Tech football player…

Virginia Tech football player accused of illicit filming

By The Associated Press February 25, 2019 2:28 pm 02/25/2019 02:28pm
33 Shares

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A suspended Virginia Tech football player has been charged with filming an unclothed woman without her consent.

The Roanoke Times reports 19-year-old Dwayne Lamont Crossen, known as D.J., was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a misdemeanor charge.

Virginia Tech said in a statement earlier this month that Crossen was suspended from competition in September for unspecified violations of university policy. The defensive back was allowed to practice throughout the fall, but received a university suspension at the beginning of 2019.

An arrest warrant says the video dates to Feb. 8. But a search warrant from fall says a woman in September reported Crossen making a video of her without her permission while they had consensual sex.

The report didn’t include comment from Crossen, who hails from Greensboro, North Carolina.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
dj crossen Education News illicit filming Local News National News NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports Virginia virginia tech football
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Chili recipes for every mood and occasion

Whether you're looking to pull something together quickly on a weeknight or have hours to let a flavorful stew simmer, we've got you covered. Here are the best chili recipes for every occasion.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!