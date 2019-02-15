Virginia State Police to graduate 80 new troopers

Eighty new Virginia State Troopers are set to graduate after receiving 30 weeks of academic, physical and practical training.

The troopers will receive their diplomas Friday during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy.

Gov. Ralph Northam and Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Ryant Washington are scheduled to attend the graduation ceremony.

After graduation, the new troopers report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia the week of Feb. 18. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks with a field training officer learning his or her new patrol area.

