Virginia Legislative Black Caucus calls for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to step down as he faces sexual assault allegations

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 9:42 pm 02/08/2019 09:42pm
Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax smiles during the senate session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. A California woman has accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting her 15 years ago. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Legislative Black Caucus calls for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to step down as he faces sexual assault allegations.

