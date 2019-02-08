RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Legislative Black Caucus calls for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to step down as he faces sexual assault allegations.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Legislative Black Caucus calls for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to step down as he faces sexual assault allegations.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.