Unpaid restaurant bill in Delaware leads to bow-and-arrow barricade

By The Associated Press February 21, 2019 11:23 am 02/21/2019 11:23am
SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say a man who skipped out on a restaurant bill barricaded himself in a nearby hotel, armed with a hunting-style bow and arrow.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports Seaford police responding to Grotto’s Pizza on Tuesday quickly arrested a female suspect, 24-year-old Summer Bueso-Shinn. But 28-year-old Schuyler Sutton had fled to a Days Inn, where police received reports of him walking the hallways with a bow and arrow.

When officers tried to contact him in his room, he refused to come out for several hours, before eventually surrendering.

In addition to the theft charge, Sutton is wanted in Montgomery County, Maryland, accused of first-degree burglary. He’s also accused of slapping a server’s rear end as he left the restaurant.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

