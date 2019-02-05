Virginia provost Katsouleas appointed UConn president

202
By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 11:54 am 02/05/2019 11:54am
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The incoming president of the University of Connecticut says he wants to double the amount of research money coming into the school to half a billion dollars over the next 10 years.

Thomas Katsouleas (kaht-so-LAY’-uhs), the provost and executive vice president of the University of Virginia, was appointed as UConn’s 16th president in a voice vote by UConn’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

He will begin his term on Aug. 1.

He replaces Susan Herbst, the first woman to hold the position, who is stepping down after leading the state’s flagship school since 2011.

The 60-year-old Katsouleas, an electrical engineer and plasma scientist, has served as provost at Virginia since 2015.

Katsouleas also says he’s committed to keeping UConn as a major player in college athletics, including in football.

