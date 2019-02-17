202
Snow goose hunt in Vermont runs March 11-April 26

By The Associated Press February 17, 2019 10:43 am 02/17/2019 10:43am
This Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, photo shows a road sign welcoming drivers to Vermont in Wells River, Vt., on the New Hampshire border. Vermont officials are hoping a new program that would use cutting-edge, targeted marketing and a host of incentives, both economic and emotional, can attract new people to live in the Green Mountain State, helping to alleviate what is fast becoming a chronic labor shortage caused by a stagnant, aging population. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department says the state’s spring snow goose hunt will take place from March 11 through April 26.

Officials say each year since 2009 the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has issued an order allowing the reduction of the population of migrating greater and lesser snow geese and Ross’ geese that have grown so much that the geese are destroying habitat for themselves and other species.

The daily bag limit for hunters in Vermont is 15 snow geese.

Seven other states in the so-called Atlantic Flyway will hold similar hunts this year. Those states are Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

