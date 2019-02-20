Machete-wielding man dies after getting shot by officers

Police in Baltimore County say officers have shot and wounded an armed shoplifting suspect in the parking lot of a Randallstown shopping center parking lot. Authorities didn't immediately release his condition or identity.

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County police say a machete-wielding shoplifting suspect has died a day after officers shot him.

In a Wednesday tweet, the Baltimore County Police Department identified the dead suspect as 24-year-old Emanuel David Oates. They say the names of the officers involved will be released shortly. They have been placed on administrative leave amid ongoing investigations.

Police spokesman Shawn Vinson has told news outlets that the man was shot by at least one officer.

Officers responding to a Tuesday report of shoplifting spotted Oates in the parking lot of a Randallstown shopping center. Following a confrontation with officers, police say he ran into a grocery store brandishing a machete. One officer suffered minor injuries.

Vinson says detectives are reviewing store surveillance footage and officers’ body-worn cameras.

