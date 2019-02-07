202
Home » Local News » Oregon governor says Virginia…

Oregon governor says Virginia governor should resign

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 3:24 pm 02/07/2019 03:24pm
Share
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks to reporters in front of pictures of previous state governors in Salem, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Gov. Brown weighed in on the political crisis in Virginia, saying her counterpart there should step down and that the problem of whites going in blackface is due in part to a lack of awareness and stupidity. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Democratic governor has weighed in on the political crisis in Virginia, saying her counterpart there should step down, and attributing the problem of whites wearing racist costumes to lack of awareness and stupidity.

Asked about Virginia during a news conference Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown said the situation in Virginia shows America needs to do more to tackle racial inequality. She said she is appalled by the scandals that have hit Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax — accused of sexual assault; and Attorney General Mark Herring, who acknowledged he put on blackface once in college.

Brown said that while racial discrimination is more explicit in Virginia, it also exists in Oregon, where it is more subtle.

The Democratic Governors Association on Saturday called for Virginia’s governor to step down.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Virginia Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

King the wire fox terrier takes Westminster’s best in show

A wire fox from Brazil became America's top dog Tuesday night. See photos of him and his competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500