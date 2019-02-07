Oregon governor says Virginia governor should resign

Oregon's Democratic governor Kate Brown has weighed in on the political crisis in Virginia, saying her counterpart there should step down, and attributing the problem of whites wearing racist costumes to lack of awareness and stupidity.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Democratic governor has weighed in on the political crisis in Virginia, saying her counterpart there should step down, and attributing the problem of whites wearing racist costumes to lack of awareness and stupidity.

Asked about Virginia during a news conference Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown said the situation in Virginia shows America needs to do more to tackle racial inequality. She said she is appalled by the scandals that have hit Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax — accused of sexual assault; and Attorney General Mark Herring, who acknowledged he put on blackface once in college.

Brown said that while racial discrimination is more explicit in Virginia, it also exists in Oregon, where it is more subtle.

The Democratic Governors Association on Saturday called for Virginia’s governor to step down.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.