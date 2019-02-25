202
Nearly 1,000 pounds of khat from Nigeria seized in DC area

By The Associated Press February 25, 2019 8:31 am 02/25/2019 08:31am
BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents seized around 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) of khat in the Washington area during one week in February.

Khat is a flowering shrub native to East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration characterized as a stimulant abused for its euphoric effects whn chewed or made into tea. The three shipments seized Feb. 12, 13 and 16 came from Nigeria.

A release says the first two shipments arrived by air in Baltimore and totaled around 724 pounds (328 kilograms). The khat was disguised as green tea and destined for an address in Lanham, Maryland. Another release says the Feb. 16 shipment arrived via air cargo at Washington Dulles International Airport and was disguised as around 268 pounds (122 kilograms) of “green tea leave.”

No associated arrests have been announced.

