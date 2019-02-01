MGM National Harbor shelves plans for a cigar lounge

MGM National Harbor will not have a cigar lounge after all. The casino has withdrawn its petition for a 2,038-square-foot cigar store and lounge that was under review by the Prince George’s County Planning Board.…

The casino has withdrawn its petition for a 2,038-square-foot cigar store and lounge that was under review by the Prince George’s County Planning Board. A site plan provided for a 735-square-foot seating area, 340-square-foot bar, 344-square-foot retail area and a 249-square-foot humidor.

In a Jan. 24 letter to the county’s Office of the Zoning Hearing Examiner, the casino’s legal counsel stated “the applicant has made a business decision not to pursue the special exception application at this time.”

Maryland became a smoke-free state in 2008, but MGM filed for a special exception and a hearing was slated to take place March 6. Prince George’s planning staff supported the proposal, finding the lounge was permitted within the $1.4 billion resort and the use would “not adversely affect the health, safety or welfare or residents or workers in the area.”

However, MGM started receiving pushback from the American Cancer…