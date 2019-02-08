202
Funeral arrangements announced for Virginia trooper killed

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 12:31 pm 02/08/2019 12:31pm
CHILHOWIE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia State Police has announced funeral arrangements for a trooper who was killed in a shootout as police executed a search warrant in a drug investigation.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that visitation for 28-year-old Lucas B. Dowell is being held Friday afternoon and evening, and the funeral service is Saturday morning at Chilhowie Christian Church. The public is welcome to attend both.

The trooper was assisting in a drug investigation on Monday in Farmville when he was fatally wounded in a shootout that also left suspect 44-year-old Corey Johnson dead.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to the Virginia State Police Association Emergency Relief Fund.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

