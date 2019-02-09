202
Education-business center would feature Monticello replica

By The Associated Press February 9, 2019 12:42 pm 02/09/2019 12:42pm
FILE - In this May 11, 2016 file photo, a replica of Thomas Jefferson's Monticello stands in Somers, Conn. Dr. John Papale made the high bid of $2.1 million for the home in nearby Somers at auction this week. The doctor says he’s a history buff and admirer of the founding fathers. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

SOMERS, Conn. (AP) — A co-founder of the Friendly’s restaurant chain and his wife are hoping to turn a replica of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello home into the centerpiece of a new educational and business center in Connecticut.

S. Prestley Blake, who is 104 years old, and his wife, Helen, had the nearly 10,000-square-foot replica of the Virginia mansion built in 2014 in Somers. It sold for $2.1 million at a 2016 auction.

The Journal Inquirer reports the Blakes have submitted plans to the town for “The Prestley and Helen Blake Center for Business, Ethics and Entrepreneurship.” The proposal calls for Michigan-based Hillsdale College to buy back the Monticello replica and operate the center as a satellite campus.

Helen Blake says the replica mansion’s owner supports the plans, which must be approved by town officials.

Information from: Journal Inquirer, http://www.journalinquirer.com

